Scorpion sneak peek: Walter (accidentally) shoots Cabe in the butt

Spoiler alert: Something goes wrong on Team Scorpion’s latest mission.

In this exclusive clip from Monday’s Scorpion, the team travels to the bayou to rescue a canister of mosquitoes, which has been swallowed by an alligator. In order to retrieve the canister, Cabe (Robert Patrick) and Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas) try luring the alligator to the surface while Walter (Elyes Gabel) stands at the ready with a tranquilizer gun.

Obviously, nothing goes as a planned, and Cabe winds up with a tranquilizer dart in his butt, which, based on Toby’s worried expression, may be more of a problem than it initially seemed.

Watch the hilarious clip above.

Elsewhere in this episode, Paige (Katharine McPhee) “teaches Walter the concept of the ‘white lie,'” and Sylvester (Ari Stidnam) and Ralph (Riley B. Smith) help Patty out with a problem at school.

Scorpions airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.