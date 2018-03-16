Oprah Winfrey receives letter from woman named Jesus Christ

Maine's own Jesus Christ, of North Waterboro, is getting a lot of attention after writing a letter to @Oprah. #Oprah pic.twitter.com/mXDF3oKZrR — CBS 13 News (@WGME) March 16, 2018

After Oprah Winfrey’s electrifying speech at the Golden Globes, fans started clamoring for her to run for president. Winfrey was diplomatic about turning down the clamoring, saying that she hasn’t received a sign from God telling her to run for president. But then Winfrey received a letter from a woman who legally changed her name to Jesus Christ. As Winfrey’s longtime friend Gayle King wondered on Instagram: “Is this the sign you’re looking for?”

The letter came from an 83-year-old woman in North Waterboro, Maine who legally changed her name to Jesus Christ 50 years ago. In the interview above, Christ told WGME-TV that she started writing letters to try to spread a message of “faith, peace, and priorities.” She didn’t even know Winfrey was considering running for president but said she’d vote for her if she did.

Ever since Winfrey said she was waiting for a sign from God, others have tried to help connect the two. When Winfrey appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently, the host staged a fake “divine intervention” to help her decide. Only time will tell…