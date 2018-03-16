Murphy Brown revival: Limitless star cast as Murphy's son

Jake McDorman is returning to CBS.

The Limitless star has been cast in the network’s upcoming Murphy Brown revival, which will follow Candice Bergen’s titular investigative journalist and several returning cast members. McDorman will play Murphy’s millennial journalist son Avery, “who is following in his mother’s footsteps, perhaps too closely, and has his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit,” according to the press release.

McDorman isn’t the only new addition to the cast. Atypical‘s Nik Dodani is joining the series as Pat, “the director of social media for the news show who is tasked with bringing Murphy and the gang into the 21st century.”

Executive produced and written by original creator Diane English, the multi-camera sitcom will “return to a world of cable news, social media, fake news, and a very different political and cultural climate.” Former castmates Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana), and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg) will also star alongside Bergen, who is also serving as an executive producer.

The Murphy Brown revival is expected to air the 2018-2019 broadcast season.