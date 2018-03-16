As if we needed more evidence that Sherlock isn’t coming back anytime soon — if ever — star Martin Freeman says making the acclaimed mystery drama is “not fun anymore” and partly blames pressure to continue the series from the show’s rabid fans.

In a new interview in The Telegraph, the Black Panther actor was asked if there were any talks about a fifth season of the BBC fan favorite.

“Not massively,” the Dr. Watson actor said. “Um… I think after series four [it] felt like a pause. I think we felt we’d done it for a bit now. And part of it, speaking for myself is [due to] the reception of it.”

Martin, the article explained, was referring to 2017’s fourth season which seemed to struggle to continue building on fans’ expectations of previous outings.

“To be absolutely honest, it [was] kind of impossible,” he explained. “Sherlock became the animal that it became immediately. Whereas even with [the U.K. version of] The Office, it was a slow burn. But Sherlock was frankly notably high quality from the outset. And when you start [that high] it’s pretty hard to maintain that.

“Being in that show, it is a mini-Beatles thing,” he concluded. “People’s expectations, some of it’s not fun anymore. It’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of: ‘You better f—ing do this, otherwise, you’re a c—.’ That’s not fun anymore.”

Sherlock premiered in 2010 and became an instant sensation in the U.K. and, belatedly, in the U.S. as well. The series re-surged Martin’s popularity and made an international sensation out of star Benedict Cumberbatch. Both actors have since been absorbed by the Marvel universe, with Cumberbatch set to reprise his role as Dr. Strange in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and Freeman recently having a prominent role in Black Panther.