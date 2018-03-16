Sandra Oh is totally obsessed in new Killing Eve trailer

Cristina Yang, no more.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Sandra Oh is returning to TV as a series regular in BBC America’s Killing Eve — and EW has an exclusive first look at a new trailer.

Killing Eve follows Oh’s titular bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer, whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. As teased in the trailer, Eve is infatuated with Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. The two women become equally obsessed with each other as they go head to head in a game of cat and mouse.

Killing Eve, which hails from Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, will debut Sunday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.