Jessica Biel's miniseries The Sinner renewed for season 2 on USA

Jessica Biel’s hit miniseries The Sinner is coming back to TV.
USA Network announced that another eight-episode season about Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) will be arriving this summer.
“The Sinner was a huge success for USA Network,” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “In our second season, we’ll follow Detective Ambrose as he tracks his newest ‘why-dunnit,’ while staying true to the unique, edge-of-your-seat storytelling that captivated audiences and critics alike.”
In this season, Ambrose returns to his hometown in upstate New York to investigate a case in which an 11-year-old boy murdered his own parents—with no apparent motives.
The first installment of The Sinner, which starred Biel as a young mother who murdered a man in public, was nominated for two Golden Globes — Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, for Biel, and Best Television Limited Series.
Derek Simonds will be returning as executive producer and showrunner, with Biel and Michelle Purple producing through their company Iron Ocean.
