The Harry & Meghan Lifetime movie trailer teases the royal couple's romance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be saying “I Do” this May, but in the meantime, here’s a new look at the fictionalized version of their courtship.

Lifetime has dropped the first teaser trailer for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, introducing Murray Fraser as the British prince and Parisa Fitz-Henley as the Suits actress. The film chronicles the pair’s romance from first date to eventual proposal, and if the first trailer is any indication, that romance involves plenty of Lifetime-worthy moments, including fireside makeouts, sun-dappled hikes, and snuggling in bed.

“I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture,” fake Harry tells fake Meghan. “I just need you.” Awwwww.

Lifetime previously gave Harry’s brother William the same treatment with the 2011 romance William & Kate. (Will and Kate are also set to appear in Harry & Meghan, played by Burgess Abernethy and Laura Mitchell).

Harry & Meghan will premiere Sunday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime — just one week before the actual Harry and Meghan are set to wed on May 19.