There are plenty of things you never want to hear your young children say: “I’m hurt.” “I’m being picked on.” “I like bad boys.” And right at the top of that list is: “Who’s the man in my bed?” Sure, it might not be something most parents worry about on a daily basis, but when your name is Beth and you’ve recently gotten into business with some very sketchy individuals doing some very illegal things, the odds of hearing that sentence go way up. And for Beth (Christina Hendricks), that fear becomes a reality in the next episode of Good Girls.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek of Beth’s busy day — she’s trying to plan her son’s birthday party and just generally keep her life together — when her daughter informs her there is a strange man in her bed. And if that’s not alarming, what is?

But Beth, afraid of nothing, heads straight up the stairs to check it out. However, the question remains: Who is this person? Is he alive? And why did he choose your daughter’s bed?

Good Girls airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.