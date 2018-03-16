The brand new Fear the Walking Dead — complete with new characters, new producers, and new directors — is now less than a month away, both on TV and in theaters. And to celebrate, we have an exclusive new teaser for you blending the old and new.

In it, we hear from both Morgan and Madison as the two share stories from their past. “I ran,” says Morgan. “My wife, my son, my friends — that’s who I lost, before I lost myself.” He goes on to describe what he ultimately became: “I learned to accept what I was — a killer. Everything I saw was red.” The question is, is he referring to only before he met Eastman, or is that also where the character will end up at the end of The Walking Dead’s season 8 before he crosses over? Hmmm…

The teaser ends with Madison and Morgan presenting seemingly conflicting visions for what the future can be, but that’s not all. We also see some dramatic slow-motion shots of Nick, Alicia, Strand, and Luciana, as well as new characters Naomi (Jenna Elfman), John (Garret Dillahunt), and Maggie Grace’s Althea, who is rocking some super-sweet hand weaponry. Don’t believe me? Check it out in the teaser below.

Told ya! In any event, enjoy your double dose of Morgan and Madison, and make sure to mark April 15 down on your calendar to watch the first full installment of the revamped Fear the Walking Dead.