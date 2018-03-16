David Arquette says he dated Ellen Barkin during Wild Bill

Maureen Lee Lenker
March 16, 2018 AT 08:00 AM EDT

Before he dated Drew Barrymore, David Arquette had a “wild” connection with another costar: Ellen Barkin.

Appearing on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the Scream star revealed he dated Barkin while the two were filming 1995’s Wild Bill.

While watching a clip from the film and reminiscing with Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike, Arquette says,” I got to work with Jeff Bridges, so many tremendous actors. Walter Hill, great director.” But when Barkin comes on screen, Arquette draws a sharp intake of breath and says, “We were dating at the time. She gets mad at me when I talk about it, but sorry.”

Ogunnaike jokes, “You were barkin’ up that tree?” And Arquette affirms that yes, he was. Looking sheepish, he adds, “She’s going to be mad at me. I’m sorry, Ellen, I can’t help it.”

