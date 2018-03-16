David Arquette apologizes to Axl Rose for 90210 role: 'I was the sellout'

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

David Arquette set the record straight on his Beverly Hills, 90210 cameo. “I was the sellout there. Sorry, Axl. Please, peace be with you — and also with you,” he said with a laugh.

Arquette had been strolling down memory lane with EW’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike, as they looked back on some of his past performances. The Scream actor appeared in a 1992 episode of 90210 as Dennis “Diesel” Stone, the lead singer of a band called Waste Management.

“I have a line within it saying, ‘Axl Rose is a sellout,’” he recalled. “Well, I’m playing Diesel Stone.”

Arquette also remembered getting a keytar to play with the band, since all the other instruments had been claimed. “I show up and the guy’s like, ‘No, man. We’re a real rock band. They’re playing our song in the show, that’s why we’re up here. And we have a drummer,'” he said.

Hence, Arquette tried to rock out hardcore on a keytar.

Watch more from Arquette on his 90210 past in the clip above.