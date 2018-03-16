Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns: See Jake undercover as a library pervert

When Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns to the air on Sunday, Jake will be back to his old, ill-advised, goofy tricks.

Last we saw on the Fox cop comedy, mobster Seamus (Paul Adelstein) threatened to harm Holt’s husband, Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson). Now Holt (Andre Braugher) has crafted a plan to secret him away in a safe house that is to be guarded by Jake (Andy Samberg). Kevin and Jake are feeling kind of cooped up, though, so the latter devises a plan to hide out in plain sight at a library. Disguised as perverts. There’s just one problem (actually, there are probably lots of problems, but whatevs): Holt has tracked the pair down at the library. And he is not happy. But then again, neither is Kevin.

Check out this scene from “Safe House” to see Jake acting creepy — and to witness the clap-back you weren’t expecting.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.