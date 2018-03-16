Blindspot: New twist revealed about Avery's father

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Friday’s episode of Blindspot took viewers into the depths of the CIA, but what really moved the story forward were the closing moments revealing a new twist in the death of Avery’s father.

Essentially, the hour involved the CIA abducting Cade, who was supposed to be imprisoned but was instead recruited to be part of a rogue group aiming to infiltrate the CIA to slaughter many of the higher-ups as an act of vengeance. Ultimately, the hour just reminded us that the CIA really can’t be trusted.

However, the biggest shock came in the final minute of the episode, when it was revealed that Avery’s father — who viewers now know had shady dealings with Crawford — didn’t actually kill himself. We saw two lackeys dump his bullet-riddled body in the river, so he was definitely murdered. Will we get backstory as to who was involved in his death? And could it be someone we know?

“Yes, and yes!” executive producer Martin Gero says. “This is a really important piece of the puzzle and will certainly help Avery heal a little and eventually grow closer with Jane and Weller.”

Also, during the hour, Zapata almost seemed primed to return to the FBI after seeing just how shady the CIA could be. But she ultimately declined Reade’s offer to return, insisting she trusts Keaton. Gero is coy to reveal anything about what’s next for Zapata but does note she will be forced to make a choice between the team and the CIA by the season’s end.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.