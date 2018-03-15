Freeform announces Young & Hungry final season and TV movie

Time to say goodbye, Young & Hungry fans.

Freeform announced Thursday that the Emily Osment-led comedy will end with the upcoming season (5B). The final episodes will see will-they-won’t-they pair Gabi (Osment) and Josh (Jonathan Sadowski) finally becoming a couple and navigating the changes in their relationship. The show will explore how this new dynamic affects the rest of Josh’s staff, Yolanda (Kym Whitley) and Elliot (Rex Lee), as well as Gabi’s best friend Sofia (Aimee Carrero).

But don’t start mourning just yet: Freeform also announced a Young & Hungry TV movie has been ordered to development from the show’s creative team (which includes David Holden, Caryn Lucas, Ashley Tisdale, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum), which will continue Gabi and Josh’s story.

Osment will next appear in Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method on Netflix and was recently cast in the pilot for CBS’ 25, from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, as reported by Deadline.

The final season of Young & Hungry premieres Wednesday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET.