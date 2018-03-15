Westworld season 1 still has clues fans haven’t noticed yet

Westworld fans famously devoured every tiny element of the first season hunting for clues to its layers of mysteries, so it’s easy to assume all of them have been rooted out. Critics have even pointed out that some solving one of the season’s biggest reveals (that certain narratives were taking place during different timelines, for example) proves that all serialized TV mystery building is hackable by the Internet’s collective brain trust.

But hold up. There are apparently still clues embedded in the well-trod first season of the HBO drama that fans haven’t noticed yet. Naturally, we can’t check every post, tweet, and comment across all the time and space of the Interwebs, but at least the show’s cast — who are more plugged into what’s happening in Westworld than any of us — were still stumbling across fresh revelations from two years ago while filming the upcoming season.

“I’m going back to things in the first season,” star Evan Rachel Wood told EW during our set visit midway through filming season 2. “That’s what’s so cool about the show, what [showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy] worked so hard on. There are things I actually said as Dolores that I had no idea of the significance of until filming this season, and now I’m going, ‘My god, [the showrunners] were telling us!’ … I think even when we’re in season 7, you’ll still be able to go back to the pilot and find clues that were right in front of you.”

Wood noted this while we were chatting inside the rural California hilltop ranch house that serves as the set for her character’s home. She pointed out some foreshadowing in one of the paintings on the walls.

“Every time I walk on a set, I’m like, ‘What did you guys put in here?’” Wood says. “The pictures on the walls, the books on the shelves … there’s forethought with everything.”

Co-star Jeffrey Wright (Bernard Lowe) said something similar at South by Southwest last week, noting that he recently went back and re-watched the pilot after shooting season 2. “There are a lot of things there,” he teased. “Having just finished the work we did this season, there are some things there that I missed.”

Westworld season 2 premieres on HBO on April 22.