The Walking Dead season finale and Fear the Walking Dead season premiere both just got a lot bigger. That’s because, as EW can exclusively report, both episodes will be appearing on the big screen, as in theatres.

AMC is partnering with Fathom Events to bring both zombie dramas into more than 750 cinemas for one night only on April 15 for “Survival Sunday: The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead.” That means fans can now enjoy their favorite flesh-eating walkers on the big screen for both the season 8 finale of TWD and the season 4 premiere of Fear.

While The Walking Dead season finale will begin airing that same night at its regular 9 p.m. start time on TV, and be immediately followed by the premiere of Fear, the Fathom event will feature “exclusive bonus content” that will begin rolling half-an-hour earlier at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT / 6:30 p.m. MT / 5:30 p.m. PT (and tape-delayed to 7:30 p.m. for Alaska and 6:30 p.m. for Hawaii). That’s not all. The in-theater event will also be commercial-free.

Tickets will be available starting March 16 and can be purchased at the Fathom Events website. (A complete list of participating theater locations is also available.)

But that’s not all we have for you. Above, you can also see an exclusive deleted scene from the next Walking Dead episode, and it’s a key one as Rick and Daryl share an important graveyard scene together where they discuss the mistakes of the past (that led to fisticuffs between the two) and a plan moving forward.

