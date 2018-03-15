Supernatural: Hot Topic to release 'Scoobynatural'-inspired merchandise

On March 29, Sam and Dean Winchester will go where they’ve never gone before: Inside a Scooby-Doo cartoon. (It’s difficult to explain, but they’re sucked into a TV. Get all the details here.) To celebrate the upcoming Supernatural/Scooby-Doo crossover, which will have its world premiere at the show’s PaleyFest panel on Tuesday, March 20, EW can exclusively reveal that the Mystery Machine and Baby have scheduled their first joint appearance.

The CW

Both vehicles will be parked in the Hollywood & Highland center court from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 20, so fans in the Los Angeles area can come check them out. (And Scooby-Doo himself will be making an appearance from 3-7 p.m.)

Additionally, Hot Topic is celebrating the crossover by releasing an exclusive collection of “Scoobynatural” merchandise, which will be available in-store and online beginning March 20. EW has an exclusive first look at some of the merchandise below:

Hot Topic

Tickets are still available for the PaleyFest event.

“Scoobynatural” will air Thursday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.