Spoiler Room: Scoop on SHIELD, UnREAL, Riverdale and more

Is there anything you can share about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? — Megan

Even though S.H.I.E.L.D. hasn’t been using pods this season, I asked EP Jeff Bell what they would call the second half of the season: “Out of money!” he jokes. “Space is expensive.” In all seriousness, here’s what you can expect for the final episodes of the season: “We blew up the world — we didn’t, but somebody did — and we have to fix that,” Bell says. “We don’t know whether this is the last season or not, so I think we need to tell stories that bring a lot of emotional resolution to our characters. We have to figure out how to not blow up the planet, but more importantly, we have to resolve the relationships that we’ve splintered over the course of the season, and stick the landing.”

Is Madison going to replace Quinn on UnREAL? — Marisa

If Madison has her way, she’ll be in charge by season’s end. But she’s certainly going about it using unconventional methods. “Madison’s rise has been a really interesting story to see how she’s doing it her way, although all of us are telling her it’s the wrong way, but she’s making it work,” Constance Zimmer says. “We’re showing you what happens when you do things in the wrong way, it will come back to bite you in the ass. When we all think we know what her downfall is, she ends up –” Zimmer pauses, trying not to spoil too much, before adding, “Madison’s turn will be a big surprise for everybody.” Should we then be worried about Quinn’s downfall? “No, she’ll never fall,” Zimmer says. “Not going to happen.”

Riverdale revealed that Chic isn’t who he says! So … who is he?! ― Marie

Well, we definitely know that he’s creepy. But as for his DNA, the latest reveal will be addressed very quickly in the next episode. But that’s not to say you’ll get an answer. In fact, Chic’s DNA will open up another, even bigger question for the Cooper family. In other words, we’re still not entirely sure who this guy is … yet.

Scoop on the How to Get Away with Murder finale? — Jimmy

As Annalise and the K4 aim to take down Jorge in the finale, a new complication will arise that’s actually a hint at what’s to come for a potential fifth season. “Denver has files on all of our characters,” EP Pete Nowalk says. “We might not know what’s in those files. Whether those come to light or who gets their hands on them could be very dangerous for our characters, but they can also reveal things we don’t know about our characters.”

What can we expect from Megan’s meeting with Lisbeth on The Arrangement? ― Cady

The two of them will get a chance to sit down in the next episode, and what Lisbeth says will have Megan’s head spinning, and not in a good way. Whether Lisbeth will actually play a role in Megan’s plan is TBD, but you will definitely see more of Lisbeth this season and her scenes will be dramatic.

I’ll take anything Blindspot. — Marka

After Patterson’s encouraging speech, Weller and Jane will tell Avery the truth about her father very soon. “It’s not going to go great,” EP Martin Gero says. “Avery is going to have a hard time reconciling the truth about her father, and it will further stoke the fire inside her to bring down Crawford.”

I love that Rise has a transgender character! Please tell me we’ll get more Michael. ― Sara

You definitely will. Michael will be involved in a number of stories as the season progresses, some of which will address him being transgender, and others that are just about a kid in high school. “We’re going to see more stories about him being trans and what that means, but also and maybe more importantly, [we’ll] see him just having a life and having friends and having conflicts that come out of that,” showrunner Jason Katims says. “We have a great story for him that we introduce in the second-half of the season that isn’t about him being transgender at all.”

Any Once Upon a Time scoop? — Aimee

There will definitely be another life lost during Friday’s episode, and the blame will land squarely on a surprising beloved character. But not everything is as it appears on the surface, sending Rogers and Weaver on an even more desperate mission.

Do you have anymore scoop on Deception‘s Mystery Woman? — Carson

Yes, and you’ll get it very soon! “We’re definitely going to get some information coming up in episode 2,” EP Chris Fedak teases. “But as we get into the season, we’re going to learn more about her. And I’d say around episode 5, we’re going to really begin to see the Mystery Woman’s fingerprints on some cases.”

Anything on Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s return? — Sally

Here’s a random (but factually correct) tidbit: Rosa will undergo a shocking transformation all in service of saving Kevin’s life.

