Shaggy transforms into Trump for James Corden's Mueller spoof: 'It wasn't me!'

If you thought President Donald Trump‘s every response when dealing with special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russian collusion sounded a bit like a certain reggae hit circa 2000, so did James Corden and his Late Late Show guest, Shaggy. Together, they put together a spoof reworking the lyrics of Shaggy’s famous track, “It Wasn’t Me.”

“[Paul] Manafort committed tax fraud.” “It wasn’t me.” “Had shady business dealings abroad.” Again, “it wasn’t me.” “Treason may have transpired.” One more time for good measure, “it wasn’t me.”

With Corden channeling Mueller, the two created a musical sketch around the Russia investigation while poking fun at the Stormy Daniels situation, Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey, the alleged existence of a “pee tape,” and Trump’s relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“Special counsel got you sweatin’ like crazy/ Tweeting that it’s a witch hunt,” Corden sings. “Have a seat, got some questions ‘bout Russia/ Evidence you should confront/ I’ll subpoena you to testify/ In front of a Grand Jury/ Just know five of your associates have/ Already plead guilty.”

Spoiler alert: It doesn’t end well for Trump.

Watch the full sketch in the video above.