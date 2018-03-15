Lifetime announces fall premiere date for YOU starring Penn Badgley

YOU fans will have to wait a little longer to see Penn Badgley’s return to TV.

Lifetime has announced that the series, which is based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, will premiere Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

YOU tells the story of Joe, a brilliant bookstore manager who becomes very interested in one of his customers. Let’s just say that if the series poses the question, “What would you do for love,” Joe’s answer is: Anything and everything. The customer’s name is Beck, and after she crosses paths with Joe, he will use the internet and social media to get to know everything about her as his crush becomes an obsession.

The series, which comes from executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, and Marcos Siega, stars Elizabeth Lail as Beck, Penn Badgley as Joe, and also features Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, and Shay Mitchell. If that’s not enough, John Stamos also makes a special guest appearance.