Watch Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell revive their Good Burger characters

Dexter and Ed are back to take your order.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are among the All That alumni taking part in Thursday’s special episode of Wild ‘N Out, and in an exclusive clip, the duo revive their fast-food-slinging characters from the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, who eventually spun off to the big screen in Good Burger.

“When we started doing sketches together, that was when we kind of saw the Kenan-and-Kel magic,” Mitchell previously told EW for the 20th anniversary of their sitcom Kenan & Kel. Thompson added, “It all happened pretty much the first day because that was when we were like, ‘Oh, we’re the same dude.’”

Other All That veterans to appear in the reunion episode of Wild ‘N Out are Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Serve, and host Nick Cannon.

Watch the full clip above. Wild ‘N Out airs Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on MTV.