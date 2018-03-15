Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast gets messy like it's 2009 in first full-length trailer

Let the fist pumping commence!

Did you miss those crazy kids from Jersey Shore? If so, you’re in for a treat because from the looks of the new, full-length trailer for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, they haven’t changed a bit. Let loose from their significant others and babies and delighted to be reunited (minus Sammi), the group could use an escape and is ready to throw down hard in Miami in MTV’s revival.

The clip sees Ronnie Ortiz-Magro express some shock over his upcoming fatherhood, a hefty consumption of alcoholic beverages, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino adding copious amounts of hairspray to his stiff locks, and someone possibly heading to prison — which, as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi points out, is “no joke” because “he’s literally not going to survive.” Bets are on Mike? Plus, in a slight change from the Seaside Heights days, there’s some expensive engagement ring shopping, the guys are driving around in flashy cars, and intense workouts are somehow packed in.

“We’re going harder than we’ve ever gone before,” warns Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio.

“We’re older, but I don’t think any of us are wiser,” adds Ronnie. But would we want them any wiser?

“I feel like we’re classy now,” says Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, before everyone demonstrates why that is a completely inaccurate appraisal.

Maybe Snooki sums it up best: “As we age we just get more delinquency.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Watch the trailer above.