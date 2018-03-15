We’ve already heard the final season of Game of Thrones will be full of character deaths, that it will be “the greatest thing ever aired,” and that it’s so powerful it brought the cast to tears during its table read.

Yet the actor who plays Ser Jorah Mormont warns that, quite naturally, not everybody is going to love the ending.

“When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant,” actor Ian Glen told INAS. “I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes … But we will just have to see. You know with something this big like Game of Thrones, you cannot please everyone. All I can say is that we will be doing what we have done before and the writers have written great episodes. They have had a great strike rate up to now and I am sure that will continue.”

George R.R. Martin has famously described the ending of his A Song of Ice and Fire saga as “bittersweet” (at least, the version that will be in his planned final novel A Dream of Spring … which may or may not be the same ending as what Game of Thrones producers have planned for their Emmy-winning series).

Glen gave the interview while promoting a screening of 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and the British actor next appears in the immigration thriller The Flood with his GoT co-star Lena Headey.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its final six episodes in 2019.