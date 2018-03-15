MTV's Ex on the Beach cast to feature Bachelor, Vanderpump Rules, AYTO alumni

Bunch of exes on a beach? What could possibly go wrong?

Probably plenty, but MTV knows that’s what makes great TV. Hosted by rapper and actor Romeo, the terrifying social experiment/reality show brings together singletons from shows such as The Bachelorette, Big Brother, Bachelor in Paradise, The Challenge, Vanderpump Rules, Are You the One?, and Bad Girls Club. Along with some non-quasi-celeb singles, they all arrive in Hawaii for what they think is just a standard dating show then, BAM! their exes (sometimes more than one!!) are there too. Seems kinda cruel, no?

Anyway, expect plenty of drama as hookups happen, revenge is served and exes rekindle relationships they let die for a reason. The 10-episode, one-hour series premieres Thursday, April 19 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Check out the list of familiar and less-so names who will be hitting the beach below:

The Singles:

Jasmine Goode — Bachelor in Paradise

Chase McNary — The Bachelorette

Paul Calafiore — Big Brother

Faith Stowers — Vanderpump Rules

Cory Wharton — The Challenge

Angela Babicz – Bad Girls Club

Taylor Selfridge — Are You the One?

Tor’i Brooks

Victoria Alario

Chris Pearson

The Exes:

Shanley McIntee – Are You the One?

Derrick Henry – Are You the One?

Cameron Kolbo – Are You the One?

Joe Torgerson – Are You the One?

Alicia Wright – Are You the One?

Andre Siemers – Are You the One?

Marcus Rosenzweig

Marco Delvecchio

Skyler Mikkelson

Lexi Marsella

June Robinson

Luis Rivera

Haley Read

Chelsko Thompson