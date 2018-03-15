David Arquette says he dated Never Been Kissed costar Drew Barrymore (but she denies it)

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

David Arquette and Drew Barrymore played siblings in Never Been Kissed, but off-screen, they don’t exactly agree on their relationship.

“We also dated, but she denied it on Howard Stern,” Arquette says in the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “But, we dated, Drew!”

He clarified that their relationship took place long before they appeared together in the ’99 rom-com. “Sorry, I got a big mouth. I talk. I say it like it is,” he said.

Arquette also discussed his coleslaw scene from Never Been Kissed, which did feature actual coleslaw. “I ate a lot of it that day. It was my whole idea to like, be covered in it, and just fully immerse myself in it,” he said.

