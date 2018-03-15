David Arquette reveals the role Leo DiCaprio didn't get on his 1990 Fox series The Outsiders

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

In the latest episode of People TV’s Couch Surfing, actor David Arquette, along with host Lola Ogunnaike, revisited his first TV job on the show The Outsiders.

Arquette, seemingly nervous to look back on the 1990 series, notes that “they were all a bunch of troublemakers.” Ogunnaike adds that indeed they were “just a bunch of young kids at the start of their careers.”

The actor then proceeds to drop a “Leo bomb,” revealing that Leonardo DiCaprio had a small part in the pilot.

“Just a little Leo-bomb. Leo almost got the Ponyboy role. Too bad, I wish because his career would’ve worked out,” said Arquette jokingly.

The Outsiders was a coming-of-age series on Fox, which was executive-produced by Francis Ford Coppola, inspired by the director’s 1983 film. The series’ 13 episodes explore the lives of a group of troubled youth, portrayed by Arquette, Boyd Kestner, Jay Ferguson (who landed the Ponyboy role), and Billy Bob Thornton.

Watch the full clip above for more.