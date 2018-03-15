It’s almost time to say a (hopefully) temporary goodbye to your favorite CW shows.

The network is yet to announce any cancellations or renewals, though it has revealed plans to expand its programming to include Sundays beginning in the fall. And now, it’s getting viewers ready for season finale season by releasing the dates of its upcoming April and May finales.

From Arrow to Dynasty, find out when your favorite shows will air their season finales below:

April 9 at 8 p.m. ET: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

April 17 at 9 p.m. ET: Black Lightning

April 20 at a new time of 8 p.m. ET: Jane the Virgin

May 16 at 8 p.m. ET: Riverdale

May 17: Supernatural at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Arrow at 9 p.m. ET

May 18 at 8 p.m. ET: Dynasty

May 28 at 9 p.m. ET: iZombie

For those of you worried about your viewing calendar, April will also feature the return of Supergirl on April 16, The Originals — for its final season — on April 20, and The 100 on April 24.