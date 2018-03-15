Conan O'Brien trains to be Dwayne Johnson's Rampage stunt double

Don’t tell Conan O’Brien he doesn’t have what it takes to be The Rock’s stunt double. The TBS late-night host can totally pull off the blockbusters of this former wrestling superstar and current action movie superstar… or so he believes.

O’Brien wanted to prove to Dwayne Johnson that he has what it takes to become the actor’s stunt double for his latest movie, Rampage. Ignore the fact that they don’t have comparable bodies or the fact that O’Brien still has his luscious locks. Apparently, all it takes is a bald cap and the same jacket-and-pants combo as Johnson.

“I just want to show you I can do it, because I know you question my physicality,” O’Brien said, “but that was your first mistake and you don’t get a second chance.”

Even though he flubbed that one-liner, even though he lost his bald cap when he was thrown over a table, even though he took a lot of bruises from practicing his stunts, and even though he took way too many punches from a guy in a gorilla costume, O’Brien at least came up with an alternative career.

“I think if you and I made a movie together, we could kill it,” he told Johnson. Cut to pitches for movies titled Zomboni Drift, Pump ‘N’ Dump, and Troubled Water: The Simon and Garfunkel Story.

Watch the action movie mayhem in the clip above.