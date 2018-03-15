Bachelorette Becca Kufrin says watching her Bachelor season helped her move on

Becca Kufrin’s journey is about to begin! After meeting her first five men during the Bachelor After the Final Rose special, Becca is gearing up for night one at the mansion, where she’ll meet 20+ more men and hopefully fall for (at least) one of them.

But before greeting the limos, the new Bachelorette stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to talk about her experience thus far. Now that she’s had about two months to think since Arie ended things with her and went back to Lauren, she says she feels good. Furthermore, she admits that watching her entire season of The Bachelor helped her move on. Even though she says she was “completely blindsided” by the breakup, she hasn’t heard from Arie since and doesn’t expect to, a fact she’s fine with. Because now, she’s looking ahead to her time as the Bachelorette. In fact, she has one request: She’d like her celebrity crush Michael Strahan to show up in a limo on night one. You hear that, ABC?

Watch Becca’s full interview above.