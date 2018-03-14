This is Us finale scores and (kind of) lifts up Rise in the ratings

No surprise here: The wedding of Kate and Toby, plus The Voice and the heavily publicized debut of Jason Katims’ newest drama, Rise, helped NBC to win Tuesday for its 19th consecutive week in the 18-49 demographic.

The season 2 finale of This is Us was the No. 1 show of the night in the demo (2.7) and was up 23 percent versus last week, according to early Nielsen results. It averaged 10.8 million viewers, won its time slot, and only made you cry once. (Okay, twice.) Each 18-49 rating point represents 1.289 million adults.

Rise, a new drama about Katims about a rust belt high school theater department, earned a 1.3 and averaged 5.7 million viewers at 10 p.m. ET, Nielsen says. It won its slot in the demo and beat ABC’s latest Shondaland creation, For the People (0.8, 3.2 million).

As is always the case because, hey, it has NCIS, CBS won the night in viewers with 10.9 million.