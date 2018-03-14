The Fosters sets 3-night finale event, adds new family faces

That look on Callie’s face when Brandon announced his engagement during the final moments of The Fosters‘ spring finale doesn’t appear to have disappeared one year later, when the show airs its final episodes in a three-night event on Freeform from Monday, June 4 to Wednesday, June 6.

In the promo above, we’re reminded what happened when star-crossed lovers/eventual adoptive brother-sister duo Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Brandon (David Lambert) first met… and we see a bit more of how she feels about her soon-to-be sister-in-law Eliza (Abigail Cowen). “I thought Brandon would end up with someone more mature,” Callie sasses.

We also see Callie and Mariana in matching dresses (could they be bridesmaids?) and Stef making a toast announcing her excitement for Brandon and Eliza’s destination wedding in Turks and Caicos.

Also joining the Adams-Foster clan in the Caribbean will be Eliza’s parents, played by Robert Gant (Queer as Folk) and Susan Walters (Teen Wolf), and brothers, portrayed by Beau Mirchoff (Awkward) and Spencer List (The Bachelors).

One additional unfamiliar face is Corey (Dallas Young), described as “a charismatic foster child.” Perhaps he’s the child Stef and Lena received a call about at the end of the spring finale…

The Fosters‘ three-night series finale event kicks off on June 4 at 8 p.m. on Freeform, but if you’re already looking ahead to Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Callie’s spin-off series, you should probably read our Q&A with executive producer Peter Paige right here.