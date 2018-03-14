There’s only one way to celebrate the triumphant return of a Saturday Night Live legend like Bill Hader: with a tribute rap.

And that’s exactly what Chris Redd and Pete Davidson deliver in a promo for this week’s Hader-hosted episode. Assisted by Melissa Villaseñor’s vocals, the duo pay homage to the former cast member, who’s made very uncomfortable by the whole thing.

“My favorite host, I love him way more than my real dad,” raps Redd, to the chagrin of his real father. (Sorry, Melvin.) Davidson adds, “He got me my job, I owe him my f—ing life,” to which Hader responds, “I regret it.”

Watch the full video above. SNL, which will feature Arcade Fire as musical guest, airs live coast-to-coast Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.