Scandal cast to host series finale live table read, and here's how you can watch

Dust off your white hats, gladiators. The cast of Scandal will reunite for a live table reading of the series finale on April 19—the same day that the episode will air on ABC.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, a human services organization that “fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.”

Although their appearances are subject to availability, the cast members currently billed for the night are Kerry Washington, Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Tony Goldwyn, Jeff Perry, Joshua Malina, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Joe Morton, Cornelius Smith Jr., and George Newbern.

The surprising news that the hit drama would voluntarily shutter after seven seasons came last May. Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said that creator Shonda Rhimes had known for a while how she wanted the show to end. Rhimes offered some encouraging words about this end to an emotional, heart-pounding era.

“We are going to handle the end the way we like to handle the important things in our Scandal family: all together, white hats on, gladiators running full speed over a cliff,” she said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 15 at noon PT/3 p.m. ET. Get yours here.