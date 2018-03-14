Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot — which is yet to get an official title — has found its leading male in Ross Lynch, who will take on the role of Harvey Kinkle.

Harvey, better known as Sabrina’s boyfriend and “the prince charming of this dark fairy tale,” is also described in a press release as “the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart.”

Lynch, who recently took on the role of Jeffrey Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer, joins a cast that includes Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, and Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda.

Courtesy Netflix

The show is a one-hour drama based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and comes from executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and Greg Berlanti (Arrow). The show will tell the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story as the half-witch, half-mortal fights the evil forces that threaten the world.

There’s no word yet on when the series will debut.