Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath renewed for season 3

Leah Remini’s fight to expose the alleged evils of her former religion wages on.

A&E announced Wednesday that the Emmy-winning television star’s hard-hitting docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath has been renewed for a third season among a slate of several new titles joining the network’s nonfiction lineup.

Launched by the King of Queens and Kevin Can Wait actress in 2016, Scientology and the Aftermath serves as an in-depth exploration of the controversial organization’s reportedly abusive practices and policies. Former parishioners — including former high-ranking Scientology official Mike Rinder, who co-stars alongside Remini — have gone in front of the show’s cameras to detail their harrowing experiences within the church, including alleged coerced abortions and sexual abuse.

Shortly after she won her first Emmy for her work on the show, Remini told EW in September that she was in the “talking stages” of mapping out the program’s third season, which she indicated could expand its scope to tackle other religions that have long been accused by ex-members of operating like cults.

“We’ve been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through [social media] about other cults that are similar [to Scientology], so I’m looking into that,” she said, adding that she was digging into an associate’s tip about Jehovah’s Witnesses that compared the denomination to a “diet Sea Org.” The Sea Org is Scientology’s religious order composed of “individuals who have committed their lives to the volunteer service of their religion,” according to the Scientology website.

When the unnamed contact told Remini she should tread carefully around the religion because “these f—ers are super powerful,” she responded: “I don’t give a s–t about powerful. The truth is what I care about.”

Scientology has consistently refuted claims made by Remini and the show’s subjects, calling the series “nothing more than a scripted, rehearsed, acted, and dramatized work of fiction.”

In addition to announcing more episodes of Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E has issued a press release listing a few new projects headed to the network:

Many Sides of Jane (working title)

Jane is a 28-year-old woman from Boise, Idaho, who has Dissociative Identity Disorder — commonly referred to as multiple personality disorder. Her 9+ personalities, ranging in age from 6-27 years old, appear at any time, usually triggered by stress. Diagnosed only two years ago, she is on a journey to understand what caused the D.I.D. as well as to figure out how she can best co-exist with her many “parts,” as she calls them. As a full-time single mother of two, Jane is also studying for a Ph.D in Biology. She’ll be coming to terms with her childhood, her relationship with her family, and launching her career.

Lost for Life (working title)

There is no crime worse than murder, and no murder more shocking than one committed by a child. For decades the courts showed these young killers no mercy, but due to a recent Supreme Court decision, now those sentenced to mandatory life without parole may get a second chance. In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life terms without parole for juveniles was “cruel and unusual punishment,” deeming it unconstitutional. In January of 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court said it must be applied retroactively. Now, all of those sentenced as juveniles to mandatory life in prison have a chance to plead their case. Access to the criminals, victims, lawyers, and courts will allow viewers to be taken through the original crime, as well as experience the unfolding of an intense legal battle..

The Accused (working title)

The Accused (working title) tells the dramatic stories of people at the most vital and most terrifying moment of their lives. This gripping series reveals the true inside story of what happens when someone is accused of a crime they believe they did not commit. Featuring the defendant, their family and their legal teams, The Accused (working title) reveals the personal cost of every charge, watching each case unfold from the defendant’s point of view. It shares every twist and turn of this traumatic experience from their first meeting with their lawyers right up to the verdict allowing viewers to judge the subject’s innocence for themselves.

Employable Me (working title)

Finding a job is hard enough, but when you have a mental disability, it can be even harder. Many people with these challenges face unemployment, yet so many people with disabilities have unique skills that make them excellent workers. This groundbreaking series unlocks their “secret powers” to help them land their dream jobs and gain a new independence in life.