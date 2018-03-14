Dust off your bedazzled Judge Judy robe, henny, because the dearly departed ladies of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 might be holding court on the season finale.

“They’re playing games, girl! They’re playing games!” Shangela squeals in EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode, referencing the return of the six previously eliminated All Stars 3 contestants — all of whom are set to make an appearance Thursday night as part of a mystery twist.

An equally shook Trixie adds: “Someone pulled a muscle pulling this pag. My friend named Pag, she got pulled.”

As the final four ladies kiki around a lone table in the Werk Room, their theories emerge. “Maybe they’re going to provide some sort of vote or insight on who is an All Star back here,” Trixie speculates.

Shangela takes the notion one step further: “Do you think we have to plead our case to them and they get to vote like a jury?” she asks.

BeBe Zahara Benet, however, has a simpler (and infinitely more hilarious) suggestion. “I don’t think so. I think they probably will be dancers,” she responds.

Shangela — who’s taken BeBe to task over her “bougie” attitude in the past — later cackles at the idea in a private confessional.

“Of course she thinks they’re gonna be backup dancers,” she says. “BeBe thinks we’re all backup dancers!”

Tune in to the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 finale this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 to see who’s right. Watch EW’s exclusive preview above, and head here for our take on the ominous twist that lies ahead.