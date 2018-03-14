Watch a super creepy exclusive clip from Channel Zero: Butcher's Block finale

It is no insult to Rutger Hauer to say that the Dutch actor tends to naturally gift the characters he plays with an air of creepiness — in fact, we would hope the Blade Runner star might take that as a compliment. Either way, Hauer is in tip-top unnerving form in a just-released clip from tonight’s finale of Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block, the latest terror tale in SYFY’s creepypasta-inspired show.

Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block is based Kerry Hammond’s Search and Rescue Woods stories and concerns two sisters who move to a new city and discover that something is preying on the residents. In addition to Hauer, the show stars Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Olivia Luccardi (It Follows), and Krisha Fairchild (Krisha).

“More so than the previous seasons, Butcher’s Block is kind of about a world, it’s about this city, it’s about predators and prey,” showrunner Nick Antosca told EW earlier this year. “I think of it as kind of a deranged fairytale about these two sisters entering this dark world.”

Watch that exclusive clip from Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block above.