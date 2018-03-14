Watch The 100 season 5 trailer: 'There are no good guys'

Here’s a story familiar to The 100 fans: The earth is finally livable again after an apocalyptic event, but there are plenty of factions willing to kill in order to control the land.

Except this time, that land is a whole lot smaller. When we last left Clarke (Eliza Taylor) at the end of season 4, she was sending a message to her friends in space to “aim for the one spot of green, and you’ll find me.” As it turns out, that one spot is the only spot, “the last survivable land on earth,” says Monty (Christopher Larkin) in the new trailer for season 5.

The trailer hints at how Clarke’s friends have survived in the six years since Praimfaya. For Bellamy (Bob Morley) and the crew in space, that means surviving off of Monty’s algae farm. For those in the bunker, it’s looking like more violence as Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) struggles to be a leader and unite “Onekru.” Meanwhile, Clarke is now responsible for her de facto daughter, Madi (Lola Flanery), and will do anything to protect her; as she says in the trailer, “There are no good guys.”

The footage also gives us our first look at the inhabitants of the mysterious prison ship that landed in the season 4 finale, including their leader, Charmaine Diyoza, played by Ivana Milicevic, who plans to lead the other members of the prison ship to war in order to claim the lush valley.

The 100 returns for season 5 on Tuesday, April 24 on the CW. Check out the new trailer above.