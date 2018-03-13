The X-Files exclusive clip: Mulder really needs glasses

Everything old is new again: Fox Mulder’s glasses are back.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of The X-Files, Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigate the site of what appears to be an organ-harvesting operation. But when Mulder — who hasn’t worn glasses since the early years of the original series — slips on a pair of specs to check out missing organs on his phone, Scully finds she’s more interested in his new look than she is in a stolen liver.

“Are those new?” she asks. “Bifocals?”

The partners banter about glasses and other signs of aging until Scully is yelling about gout to a pair of indifferent agents on the other side of the room, but that isn’t the best part of the exchange. Check out the clip above to see what secrets Mulder’s glasses unlock. Just don’t call them bifocals.

The X-Files airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.