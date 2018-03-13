What will Stan say?

In these exclusive images from the final two episodes of Will & Grace, Alec Baldwin reprises his role as Malcolm Widmark, the government agent who once had a tryst with Karen (Megan Mullally). And it appears the romance never fizzled!

Baldwin shows up — and then manages to hide so well — in the March 29 episode. (See for yourself in the exclusive image below). He’s also back in the April 5 finale.

The last two episodes will feature plenty of guest stars to help wrap up the revival’s first season on NBC. (Remember, it’s already been renewed for another year!) Besides the return of the 30 Rock star, the sitcom will also include appearances by Robert Klein, Mary McCormack, Blythe Danner, Sara Rue, and Brian Jordan Alvarez.

Chris Haston/NBC

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.