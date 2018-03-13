Queer Eye: Tom and ex-wife Abby are engaged!

The saga of Tom from Queer Eye continues, and a happy ending is in sight!

Tom Jackson is the subject of episode 1 of the new Queer Eye reboot, which shows him discussing the dissolution of his marriage to Abby. After falling for their love story on the show, fans got to watch the story unfold further on social media.

Jackson’s first Twitter update from February shared the unfortunate news that he and Abby were no longer together. However, he confirmed, “She will always be the love of my life. I will always love her more than anything!!!!!!!”

I just watched my episode for about the 20th time. I cry 😭 like a baby 👶 ever time I watch it. Just to let the world 🌎 know, Abby and I are no longer together. She will always be the love ❤️ of my life. I will always love ❤️ her more than anything!!!!!!! — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) February 28, 2018

Not too long after, Jackson tweeted again in early March, sharing the good news that the couple had reunited. He included a photo of himself and his ex-wife with the message, “[We’ve] loved each other for many years and want to spend the rest of our lives together!!!!!!!!”

On Monday night, Jackson shared another photo of himself and Abby with even better news: Tom and Abby are now engaged! In his tweet, Jackson suggested the event would make a great Netflix special if “the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!!”

He also shared his ideal wedding party with fans, penning, “Everyone is welcome to come to our wedding 👰. I’m praying that the Fab 5 can find time in their busy schedule to come. I’d love ❤ for Bobby be best man, and the other 4 be my grooms men. Chandler will be my ring bearer.”

It’s official, Abby and I are engaged. What a Netflix special the would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4KV4u9Rji4 — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 13, 2018

Everyone is welcome to come to our wedding 👰. I’m praying that the Fab 5 can find time in their busy schedule to come. I’d love ❤️ for Bobby be best man, and the other 4 be my grooms men. Chandler will be my ring bearer. — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 13, 2018

Now fans will just have to see what Netflix has in store.