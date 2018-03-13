You almost met Toby’s brother two weeks ago at his bachelor party in Las Vegas, but in the season 2 finale of This Is Us, you definitely will meet his parents.

Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick will play the father and mother of Kate’s fiancé, the voluble Toby (Chris Sullivan), it was revealed on Tuesday by TIU creator Dan Fogelman during a panel for the NBC family drama at SXSW.

Lauria and Malick have teamed up with Fogelman previously: Lauria starred as the Padres manager on the short-lived Fox baseball drama Pitch, while Malick had a recurring role as a major shareholder of the team’s corporate parent. The actors’ paths have also crossed paths in the theater world. Lauria’s credits include The Wonder Years and Independence Day, while Malick is known for her work on Just Shoot Me and Hot in Cleveland.

Chrissy Metz, who stars as Kate, dropped one hint to EW about Toby’s father and mother: “His parents are everything and nothing you’d expect.”

“The Wedding” airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

For more intel on the finale from Metz, click here.