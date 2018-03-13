Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) has a new toy!

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s The Flash, Harry, with Ralph’s (Hartley Sawyer) greasy help, builds what can only be called a thinking cap, which increases his brain power and enables him to predict and deduce several things about Ralph when he first tests it out. However, because this is The Flash and nothing ever works the first time you try it, this initial test run quickly goes awry (Think Michael Jackson’s fiery Pepsi commercial accident in 1983…)

Watch the exclusive clip above.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) swap roles after they encounter Matthew, a.k.a. Melting Pot (Leonardo Nam), a bus metahuman who has the power to swap people’s DNA. During a battle with the team, Melting Pot transfers Barry’s super speed to Iris, who must now use her newly acquired powers to save the day.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on the CW.