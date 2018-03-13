For years I have been ranking all the Survivor seasons — simultaneously engaging and enraging fans that have their own opinions as to which are the best and worst seasons ever. However, I have always maintained that my Survivor season rankings are merely one person’s opinion, and what is so great about a show like Survivor is the fact that so many people can watch the same thing yet have such widely varied thoughts about it. That (usually) healthy and respectful debate and discussion is what makes the fan community thrive.

But while one person’s list may look nothing like another’s, what if you allowed that fan community to vote en masse? That’s what we did when we asked fans to rank every single Survivor winner ever (and you can see those results here). But why stop there? Why not allow the viewers themselves to also have their say in ranking the seasons? There’s no good reason to not allow it! So we are hereby allowing it!

Just click on the survey link below to get started in telling us what installments reign supreme and which ones should be voted out before the merge. But first, a few clarifications and instructions. You are not just voting for the best and worst season, you are voting on where every single season falls in a complete ranking. Put some thought into it. Every spot counts!

Here’s how to vote. Just click on the link to our handy-dandy survey at the bottom of the post. There you will find we have all 35 seasons listed in chronological order. All you have to do is reorder them from best to worst. For mobile, put the appropriate ranking number — with 1 being best and 35 being worst — next to each season. For desktop, just drag and drop each season to where you want to place them in your rankings (with the top being the best). When finished, make sure to click on the “Done” button to register your vote, and please make sure to rank all 35 seasons.

Once the results are tabulated, we will give you the final rankings as chosen by you, the Survivor fan community. Now click on the survey and get voting. Survivor fans ready… GO!

Click here for Survivor survey if you do not see it above.