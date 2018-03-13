'Power' renewed for a sixth season

More Power to the people: Ahead of the show’s season 5 debut this summer, Starz has announced a sixth season pickup of its most popular drama.

Production is just about to wrap on the fifth season, which will bow on July 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

Power is a New York-based crime drama from Courtney A. Kemp, who executive produces it alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The fourth season averaged 9.3 million multiplatform viewers per episode and is the most-watched show for Starz.

Power is also the third most-watched scripted series on premium cable.

Starz

The drama stars Omari Hardwick as James St. Patrick, aka Ghost, the owner of a popular NYC nightclub who’s knee-deep in the drug business. Joseph Sikora plays his childhood friend and right hand Tommy Egan while 50 Cent portrays a ruthless OG named Kanan.

Besides starring in and producing Power, 50 Cent will also serve as a director in the sixth season.