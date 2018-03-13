Life Sentence sneak peek raises questions about Wes and Stella's marriage

Last week’s Life Sentence premiere introduced viewers to Stella, a 23-year-old with a cancer diagnosis that inspired her to live every day like it was her last. But when she was unexpectedly cured, everything changed. Suddenly, her “perfect” family started to clue her into long-kept secrets — her mom’s in love with a woman! — and she realized that her own seemingly “perfect” marriage was filled with questions, mostly about the man she married and only sort of knows.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, in which Stella is still working on getting to know Wes — that is, if she has the time. In the clip, Wes and Stella’s morning is interrupted when an agent from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services shows up to investigate the legitimacy of their marriage.

Watch the clip in full above.

Life Sentence airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.