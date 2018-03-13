Legion is set to return to FX on April 3 at 10 p.m. ET — and EW has an exclusive first look at the upcoming second season.

Noah Hawley’s mind-warping X-Men-based drama series explores the psychedelic mind of David Haller (Beauty and the Beast’s Dan Stevens), who was last seen getting sucked into a strange mechanical ball and floating off to the unknown. The season 1 finale also saw Jemaine Clemente’s Oliver finding himself the new host of Amahl Farouk (a.k.a. the Shadow King) as they hit the road in search of “someplace warm.”

FX offered more clues on what to expect with the season 2 return: “With David and Oliver missing and Farouk on the loose, the team forms an unlikely alliance with their former enemy ‘Clark’ (Hamish Linklater) and his well-funded government organization, Division III. Meanwhile, Amahl Farouk (Navid Negahban) is on a new path to attaining infinite and world-ending power.”

Suzanne Tenner/FX

Farouk commonly took the form of Aubrey Plaza’s Lenny in Legion season 1 while feeding off of David, who mistook his telepathic powers for schizophrenia. Negahban (Homeland) will now appear in the role for season 2, alongside Plaza’s return.

“Lenny and Oliver are being used by this character, Amahl Farouk,” Hawley, an executive producer, told EW. “He wears their faces from time to time. It’s his way of hiding himself. I had this thought of, ‘What does Freddy Krueger do during the day?’ I thought it was interesting, the idea of the downtime of these characters. They’re not being used and so what is reality like for them? They’re being placated, that they’re in some place beautiful that may not actually be a physical space, it may be a mental space, like an astral plane. They have everything they need, they’re by the pool, it’s beautiful, but at a certain point, there’s part of them that realizes that they’re just trapped in this reality they don’t have any control over.”

Rachel Keller, Jeremie Harris, Bill Irwin, and Jean Smart will also return.