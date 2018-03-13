Late-night hosts weigh in on Trump firing Tillerson via tweet

Trump fired Rex Tillerson today, and @SethMeyers has a #CoupleThings to say about it. pic.twitter.com/pBjqCD1Ymg — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 14, 2018

President Donald Trump’s unceremonious dismissal of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter on Tuesday unsurprisingly provided plenty of fodder for late-night hosts.

“Tweets are for finding out which band is in town or which airline was mean to Chrissy Teigen,” Seth Meyers quipped on Late Night. The host went on to compare the situation to the firing of former FBI director James Comey. “Basically if you’re over 6 feet, Trump wants nothing to do with giving you bad news,” he said. “That’s why he’s jumping at the chance to meet Kim Jong-un.”

Meyers concluded his “Couple Things” segment by sharing his sympathy for Gary Cohn, the outgoing head of the National Economic Council, and Tillerson — kind of. “I do feel some sympathy for the Cohns and Tillersons of this administration, but in the same way I feel sympathy when someone gets attacked by a gorilla at the zoo,” said Meyers. “My first thought is, ‘Aw, that’s horrible.’ And my second thought is, ‘Why’d you going into the f—ing gorilla cage?’”

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah and The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert also weighed in on the Twitter ousting Tuesday. “It’s a tweet; it’s efficient,” Colbert opined. “It’s too bad Twitter wasn’t around when Trump ended his first two marriages. Back then, he had to do it by fax.” The remark set up a shot of a fax machine printing out a paper that read, “Sorry, you’re a seven at best.”

Noah, meanwhile, imagined a hypothetical — and embarrassing — diplomatic situation in which Tillerson was the last to learn of his firing. Watch the videos above and below for more.

TONIGHT: The long-rumored firing of Secretary of State Rix Tillerson finally took place this morning on Twitter, naturally. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/cFmJ9BI2Wx — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 14, 2018

TONIGHT: Trevor reacts to Trump firing his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, aka Human Grumpy Cat on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/t8RUOBNA4K — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 14, 2018

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central, The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS, and Late Night airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.