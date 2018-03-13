See John Legend as Jesus in first Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert promo

Jesus Christ, Superstar, do you believe they’re what you say you are?

NBC has released the first promo for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! to feature stars John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper in action. While previous promos have touted the all-star cast (Legend shared exclusive first-look photos with PEOPLE in February), this is the first glimpse of the cast in character, performing some of the show’s signature songs including hit track “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.”

Directed by David Leveaux in front of a live audience, the concert staging of the 1971 rock opera, which follows Jesus Christ in the final week of his life, will feature Legend as Jesus Christ, Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, Cooper as King Herod, Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jin Ha as Annas, Jason Tam as Peter, and Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

The special one-night-only event will air live on NBC on Easter Sunday, April 1 at 8 p.m.