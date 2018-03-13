HBO regrets saying Big Little Lies cast demands 'raped' network

An HBO executive says she regrets her choice of words when discussing the renewal of Big Little Lies.

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s senior VP of drama, was on a panel in Jerusalem at the INTV Conference when she suggested that the star-filled cast’s salary demands “raped” the network.

“From a budget standpoint, going into season 2 of Big Little Lies without any options in place, we’ve been… um… short of raped,” she said according to Deadline.

Orsi has released this statement obtained by EW: “Obviously, I am embarrassed by my poor choice of words. We are extremely proud of Big Little Lies and excited for the second season.”

Here’s the backstory on this: Big Little Lies was originally commissioned as a limited series that aired in 2017. But after generating acclaim and considerable love from the Emmys, HBO decided to turn it into a series (or at least, order a second season). The only problem: They had only commissioned the cast and producers — including stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern — for the limited series. So the network had to go back and make all-new deals with the cast, who now had considerable leverage over the network, given the show’s popularity. Thus HBO executives may have felt they were taken for a ride at the negotiating table … which would have been a far less controversial way to express it.

Big Little Lies is expected to return in 2019.